Mary Burkhart

Mary R. Burkhart, 82, formerly of Shoemakersville, passed away on June 8, 2020, at The Lutheran Home at Topton. Born in Shoemakersville, she was the daughter of the late George A. and Dorothy S. (Smith) Burkhart. Mary was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Shoemakersville, and the Ladies' Auxiliary of the Shoemakersville Fire Company. She is survived by an aunt and several cousins. Private graveside services at St. Luke's Cemetery were held Wednesday. Burkey and Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is honored to serve the Burkhart family. Condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.