Mary C. Clay, 93, formerly of Windsor Township, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, in Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.

She was the wife of the late Harold T.

Clay, who passed away April 29, 2009. Born in Pine Grove Township, Schuylkill County, she was the daughter of the late James N. and Susie M. (Eidem) Schneck.

Mary was a member of Zion's Red Church, Orwigsburg. She worked for 23 years as a Nurse's Aide at Hamburg

Center, retiring in 1985. She enjoyed traveling, camping and playing cards.

Mary is survived by three sons: Dennis H. Clay, husband of Joyce (Merkel), Windsor Township; Terry L. Clay,

husband of Dawne (Miller), Mohrsville, and Allen R. Clay, husband of Laurie (Balatgek), Bern Township; a daughter, Joan M. (Clay), wife of Thomas Graeff, Auburn; three grandchildren; and 2 stepgrandchildren. She is also

survived by three brothers: James Schneck, Jonestown; Roy Schneck, Lebanon; and Donald Schneck, Schuylkill Haven; and one sister, Annie Fessler, Pine Grove.

She was predeceased by three brothers: Lee, Elvin and Charles Schneck; and six sisters: Esther (Schneck) Renninger, Pauline (Schneck) Morgan, Betty (Schneck) Mizisko, Ruth (Schneck) Moyer, Gladys (Schneck) Kilmer, and Hattie (Schneck) Renninger.

Services will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th Street, Hamburg (off-street parking in rear). Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Schuylkill Memorial Park. Viewings will be held on Wednesday,

February 13, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Zion's Red Church, 1287 Centre Turnpike, Orwigsburg, PA 17961. For online condolences, please visit

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



