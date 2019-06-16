Mary Elizabeth (Devlin) Collini, 79, of Wyomissing, passed away June 13, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

She was the loving wife of Albert Collini. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Sauer) Devlin.

She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School Class of 1957 and Penn State University where she received an A.A. in accounting. Mary worked with her husband as the

office manager at Standard Grinding Shop for 48 years; before

that she was employed by Hornblower Weeks as a stockbroker. She was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Whitfield, where she served as a volunteer and was a past school board president of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic School. Mary was also a member of the Berks Women in Business and Skyline Drive Corvette Club.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Jacy A., wife of Marc Hillman, Walkersville, Md.; and two grandchildren, Jack Hillman and Cassidy Hillman.

Mary was predeceased by her son, John A, Collini, who died on April 9, 1974.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, 2810 St. Albans Dr., Sinking Spring, PA 19608 with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the church.

Contributions may be made to St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church at the above address. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



