Mary (Ellison) Crawl (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Harris Funeral Home
222 N Front St
Reading, PA
19601
(610)-372-5454
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
436 S. 7th St.
Reading, PA
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
436 S. 7th St.
Reading, PA
View Map
Obituary
Mary Emma Crawl, 85, of Reading, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, in the Saint

Joseph's Medical Center.

Born June 5, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Hardy and Johnnie (McFee)

Ellison.

She attended Manchester High School in Manchester, Ga., and later matriculated to Reading, Pa.

She was a member of the St. John Missionary Baptist Church, where she was an active and dedicated member.

In her downtime, she enjoyed watching Judge Judy, and enjoying her family.

A loving mother, she leaves to cherish her memory: her daughter, Arnita Crawl, of Reading; and a son, Irving Crawl (Mary), of California. One sister, Laveren Motley (Robert), Indiana, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son, John Ellison and four siblings: Dorothy K. Copeland, Sarah Ellison, Joanne McCrory and Hardy Ellison Jr.

Services will be Thursday at 11 a.m., in the St. John

Missionary Baptist Church, 436 S. 7th St., Reading, with the Reverend Jerry Jones presiding. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Ministry of Comfort is entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 15, 2019
