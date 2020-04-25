|
|
Mary Frances Daise, 88, formerly of Shillington, Forty Fort and Piscataway, NJ, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 in Berks Heim. She was the wife of the late Donald Arthur Daise who passed away August 20, 1979. Born in Luzerne, PA, Mary was the daughter of the late Emanuel and Angeline (Bella) Sicurella. She was a graduate of Nesbitt Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Kingston, PA and was employed as a Registered Nurse. Mary was a member of Park Road Presbyterian Church. She was a talented artist with oil paints, an accomplished musician, first with the accordion then the organ, and an excellent cook and baker. She also enjoyed collecting antique furniture. Mary was a student of the ancient world, and particularly loved ancient Egypt and the Bible. She was tirelessly active in various aspects of Christian ministry throughout her lifetime as part of numerous church families. Mary is survived by her sons Michael A. Daise, husband of Leslie Daise of Princeton, NJ; Jeffrey A. Daise husband of Nina Daise of Exeter Township; grandchildren Victoria A. Daise of Richmond, VA; Alexander M. Daise, husband of Megan Daise of Moosic, PA; and her great grandson Emmett Lucas Daise. She was preceded in death by her brother Vincent Sicurella. A private family celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Lake Nelson Memorial Park, Piscataway, NJ. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at in memory of Mrs. Mary Frances Daise. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020