Mary V. Druckenmiller, 89, of

Womelsdorf, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

Mary was the daughter of the late

Raymond and Ida (Dissinger) Smeck. She was married to John R. Druckenmiller, who passed away in 1965.

She attended Womelsdorf High School and worked at Gloray Knitting Mill in Robesonia.

Mary enjoyed bingo, board games, walking and loved

animals, especially cats.

She is survived by two sons, Barry (Peggy) Druckenmiller, and Terry Druckenmiller; 2 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.

Mary was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy

Zimmerman.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.



