Mary E. Durso, 86, of Caernarvon Township, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, in the residence of her daughter, Elizabeth M. Beebe, wife of Bert C. Beebe.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Peter J. Cacace in 1974, and by her second husband, Anthony J. Durso in 2013.

Born in Greenpoint, New York, Mrs. Durso was the daughter of the late Patrick and Elizabeth (Burridge)

Malone. Mrs. Durso was a self-employed driving instructor in Brooklyn, New York, and was an avid New York Yankees fan. She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Morgantown and was truly devoted to her family.

In addition to her daughter, Elizabeth, she is survived by her grandchildren, Jessica and Bret Beebe; her sister,

Patricia Dyrlie, of California; and her son, Anthony Durso, husband of Marlies Durso, of Virginia.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St.

Thomas Episcopal Church, 6251 Morgantown Road,

Morgantown, PA 19543 in memory of Mrs. Mary E. Durso. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, is in charge of arrangements and online

condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.



