Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc
346 W Main St
Kutztown, PA 19530
(610) 683-3526
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Bailey


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Bailey Obituary
Mary E. Bailey, 100, of Kempton, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at The Lutheran Home of Topton. She was the widow of Mark D. Bailey who died July 20, 2005. Born February 17, 1920 in Albany Township, she was the daughter of the late Howard H. and Ida A. (Boyer) Lutz. She was a graduate of Slatington High School class of 1938, having commuted by train, “The Bersky,” to high school. Together she and her husband were the owners/operators of a dairy farm in Albany Township for decades. For sixty years Mary was a majority inspector of elections at the Albany Township Precinct. A life member of New Bethel Church, Kempton, she was a former officer of the Church Women’s Group, a participant of the Quilting Group, and one time Choir Member. She was a charter member and past president of the former Kempton Lioness Club and a life member of the former Blue Mountain Chapter #443 O.E.S. An avid birdwatcher, she volunteered at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary for many years. She is survived by a daughter Janet I Bond, widow of the late Richard C. Bond of Kempton; two grandchildren, Carrie E. Bond of Montgomery County, and Aaron R. Bond and his wife Whitney of Illinois; and five great grandchildren, Zola M. Mennis, Phoebe J. Mennis, Ethan A. Bond, Griffin Richard Bond, and Harrison C. Bond. Additional survivors are sister-in-law Marie (Kemp) Lutz, Faye (Bailey) Popiel, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by sister Margaret (Lutz) Adams Yeager, and brother Harry A. Lutz. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc. in charge of arrangements. Services and interment private. Memorial contributions may be sent to New Bethel Church Memorial Fund, 135 New Bethel Church Road, Kempton, PA 19529.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -