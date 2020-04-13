|
|
Mary E. Bailey, 100, of Kempton, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at The Lutheran Home of Topton. She was the widow of Mark D. Bailey who died July 20, 2005. Born February 17, 1920 in Albany Township, she was the daughter of the late Howard H. and Ida A. (Boyer) Lutz. She was a graduate of Slatington High School class of 1938, having commuted by train, “The Bersky,” to high school. Together she and her husband were the owners/operators of a dairy farm in Albany Township for decades. For sixty years Mary was a majority inspector of elections at the Albany Township Precinct. A life member of New Bethel Church, Kempton, she was a former officer of the Church Women’s Group, a participant of the Quilting Group, and one time Choir Member. She was a charter member and past president of the former Kempton Lioness Club and a life member of the former Blue Mountain Chapter #443 O.E.S. An avid birdwatcher, she volunteered at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary for many years. She is survived by a daughter Janet I Bond, widow of the late Richard C. Bond of Kempton; two grandchildren, Carrie E. Bond of Montgomery County, and Aaron R. Bond and his wife Whitney of Illinois; and five great grandchildren, Zola M. Mennis, Phoebe J. Mennis, Ethan A. Bond, Griffin Richard Bond, and Harrison C. Bond. Additional survivors are sister-in-law Marie (Kemp) Lutz, Faye (Bailey) Popiel, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by sister Margaret (Lutz) Adams Yeager, and brother Harry A. Lutz. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc. in charge of arrangements. Services and interment private. Memorial contributions may be sent to New Bethel Church Memorial Fund, 135 New Bethel Church Road, Kempton, PA 19529.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020