Mary E. Zimmerman
Mary E. (Rowe) Zimmerman Mary E. (Rowe) Zimmerman, 88, died the morning of Thursday, August 6 in Houston, Texas. She had Alzheimer’s disease for more than 15 years. She was born and raised in Reading, the daughter of Florence (Heck) and Joseph W. Rowe, graduating from Reading High School. She then went on to work for RCA in Lancaster. In 1958, she married John L. Zimmerman, also of Reading. In 1966, the family moved to Houston, Texas, where Mary worked part-time as a teacher’s aide in special education for the Houston Independent School District. She was preceded in death by her husband, her son Joseph, and all of her siblings. Mary is survived by her daughter, Karen Zimmerman of Reading; her daughter Kathy Varga, son-in-law Mike Varga, granddaughter Ashley, and grandson Christopher, all of Houston, John Jr. and wife, Aurora, of Houston, as well as grandchildren Lauren, Ryan and Scott of Michigan, and sister-in-law Kathryn Zimmerman and brother-in-law Paul Zimmerman, both of Reading. She’s also survived by numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. A private memorial service will be held in November. Donations can be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, at https://www.alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/ or The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation FDR Station, PO Box 220 New York, NY 10150.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
