Mary Eastburn-Patrick
1933 - 2020
Mary M. Eastburn-Patrick, 85, of Wernersville, PA passed away Friday evening at her residence. Born in Reading, PA on August 2, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Margaret I. Bauer and Bernard Richards. She was the widow of Richard J. Patrick. Mary graduated high school from Central Catholic, Reading, and worked as a Billing Manager at St. Joseph’s Medical Center Reading. After retiring, she worked at Mary’s Shelter for 15 years. She was a member of the Holy Family at St. Paul’s RCC Church and a member of the choir. She was also a Campfire Girl Leader and loved to paint. Mary is survived by two daughters, Christine A., wife of Peter R. Schwarze, of Bernville, PA; and Elizabeth M.Eastburn, spouse of Nancy Jones, of Lewes, DE; a son, Richard W.Eastburn, husband of Judie Eastburn, of Mesa, AZ; and a brother, Bernard G. Richards, husband of Gail Richards, of Reading, PA. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Nicole, Bill, Richard, Benjamin, Anna, Nathan, Peter, and Matthew; and 5 great grandchildren: Jasmine, Ariel, Isabelle, Kennedy and Amelia She was predeceased by her first husband, William R. Eastburn, one daughter Karen M. Hafer and one sister Frances Gechter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Mary’s Shelter 615 Kenhorst Blvd. Reading, PA 19611. A Visitation will be this week. Service date and time will be available on our web site, address below, in Feeney Funeral Home, Reading, PA. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, Reading, PA. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Gethsemane Cemetery, Reading, PA. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary, service date and times, and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
