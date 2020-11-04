Mary Elizabeth Loomis Mary Elizabeth Loomis, 99 years old, passed away on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at Keystone Villa in Ephrata, PA. Originally from Adamstown, PA, Mary was born in 1921 to the late Floyd and Edna (Mohn) Homan. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Edwin Loomis, also of Adamstown and founder of The Loomis Company. Mary and Ed have two children: Mary Louise Bowman, married to Dennis Bowman, and James Loomis, married to Janice (Thar) Loomis. They have four grandchildren and five great grandchildren: Heather (Bowman) Larrimore married to Scot Larrimore and parents of Maeve Larrimore, Laura Bowman Pimentel mother of Benjamin and Fernando Pimentel, James Loomis, Jr. engaged to Madelyn White, and Christine (Loomis) Jurgielewicz married to Joseph Jurgielewicz and parents of Emma and Joseph Jurgielewicz, Jr. and a third child expected to arrive this month. Mary grew up with her loving parents and grandparents in Adamstown and graduated from Shillington High School in 1939. She lived in the same house where she was born for most of her life and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church since childhood. She began her career as a buyer of women’s clothing at Gilman’s Ladieswear in Reading, PA. She moved to Alexandria, VA in 1943 where she worked at Woodward and Lothrup in downtown Washington, DC for two years. After returning to Adamstown, she married schoolmate Ed Loomis and they started their family. Once her children were grown, Mary began a 35-year career at Doneckers of Ephrata. Mary was a beloved mother and Nana. She and Ed enjoyed entertaining and hosting friends and family for holiday dinners around the dining room table or their backyard pool. She was an amazing cook (known for her Thanksgiving popovers), a dog lover, an avid tennis player and amateur painter. In their later years, Mary and Ed spent winters in Pompano Beach, FL and they also enjoyed traveling in their motor home. A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 80 E. Main St, P.O. Box 385, Adamstown, PA, 19501 or to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
