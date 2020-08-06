Mary Ellen (Brown) Barto Mary Ellen Barto, 85, of Fleetwood, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 in Berks Heim Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Fenton V. Barto, who passed on March19, 2018. Born in Reading, the daughter of the late Haman Brown and Annie (Baer) Brown. Mary Ellen “Grammy” was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, baking and working at Ontelaunee Orchards as a pie maker using her own recipes. She was an active volunteer at Fleetwood Food Bank and enjoyed playing Pokeno with her many friends at Berks Encore, Fleetwood. She also enjoyed watching and communicating with nature, long conversation on the phone and spending quality time with her family. The best Birthday or Christmas present you could give was simply having the entire family spending the day together. Her hobbies inluded planting flowers and spending time in her tomato garden. Mary Ellen is survived by her children Keith A. Barto, Lori A. Barto and Kevin W. Batro companion of Linda Giles. Also three grandchildren: Michael, Christopher and Ricky. There are four great grandchildren: Madison, McKenzi, Morgan and Kendall, and her beloved cat Rosie. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her three brother and two sisters. The family would like give a special thanks to the staff at Berks Heim a very special thank you to her nephews and nieces for all their help and support especially for being there when she was needed it most. A celebration of Mary Ellen’s life “Hobo Stew Style” will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Mary’s memory to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, 1700 Hawk Mountain Road, Kempton, PA 19529 or Fleetwood Fire Co. Truck Crew, 16 North Chestnut Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com