Mary Ellen (Zerbe) DeFrees, 87, of

Reinholds, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.

She was born in Mohnton to the late

William and Katie (Miller) Zerbe, and was the wife of Robert A. DeFrees.

Mary Ellen had been a member of both Muddy Creek

Lutheran and Swamp Lutheran Churches. She was a 1950 graduate of Mohnton High School. She was last employed by Weaver Markets, Blainsport, for 35 years, and earlier employed at Snyders Store in Mohnton. Mary Ellen

enjoyed bowling and going to the casinos.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Eric DeFrees, of Reinholds; a daughter, Lori S., wife of Michael Vicklund, of Ephrata; four grandchildren: Jordan, husband of Chrisandra Zimmerman, Melissa, wife of Mark Steiner, Michael and Tyler Sweetwood; three great-grandchildren: Luke Steiner, Zamora and Avelynn Sweetwood.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Forrest, Lewis and Edward Zerbe.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. Funeral and interment services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Mary Ellen's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125,

Lancaster, PA 17604 .

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral &

Cremation Services Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.



