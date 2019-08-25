Home

Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
Mary Ellen (Lamm) Distasio


1936 - 2019
Mary Ellen (Lamm) Distasio Obituary

Mary Ellen Distasio, 83, of Reading, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at

Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.

Mary Ellen was born in Reading, Pa., on May 19, 1936, a daughter of the late Lucie T. (Buzzard) and George D. Lamm.

She was the widow of Richard D. Distasio. Mr. Distasio died May 19, 2019.

Mary Ellen's job and lifelong passion was baby-sitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a longtime member of the Olivet's Ladies Auxiliary, where she helped make candy each Easter and Christmas. She was an avid crafter and cake decorator.

Mary Ellen is survived by a daughter, Marcie, wife of

Joseph Promutico, of Reading; a son, R. Douglas, husband of Laurie Distasio Jr., of Reading. Mary Ellen is also

survived by two sisters, Sylvia Bowland, of Michigan, Susan Bennethum, of Florida; and a brother, Peter Lamm, of

Florida.

She is also survived by grandchildren: R. Douglass III, Katie Bennethum, Briana McMichael, Joseph Promutico, Jordan Weiss and Zachary Weiss; and five

great-grandchildren.

Mary Ellen was predeceased by a daughter, Holly Weiss, in 1999.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th St., Reading. Friends may call Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made at: act.alz.org/walk to TEAM DISTASIO for the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's Disease-Berks County on October 5.

Online condolences may be made at

www.sandersfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019
