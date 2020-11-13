Mary Ellen Mertz Mary Ellen Mertz, 83, passed away November 9, 2020 in Manatawny Manor, Pottstown. Born November 8, 1937, in Reading, PA., she was a daughter of the late Clarence E. and Gertrude L. (Hafer) Hinnershitz. She was a 1955 Graduate of Mount Penn High School. Mary Ellen was a member of Zion Spies Evangelical Reformed Church, Alsace Township. She was employed for many years as a data key punch operator for Textile Chemical and later as an administrative assistant with the Episcopal House, Reading PA Mary Ellen is survived by a son, Jeff, wife Deborah (Koch) Griesemer of Fleetwood and a grandson, Brock Griesemer She was predeceased by two brothers: Wayne and Earl Hinnershitz, and a sister-in-law Paulene Hinnershitz. Other survivors include a sister-in-law Dorothy Hinnershitz, a niece, Joyce Kaufman and two nephews, Steve and Mark Hinnershitz. Hobbies included playing the piano, painting, gardening, and she always welcomed a table tennis challenge. The family thanks the employees and caregivers at Manatawny Manor for the thoughtful and compassionate care of Mary Ellen. Graveside services were held privately Friday, November 13th at 2:00 pm in Friedens Cemetery, Oley, Pa, with Rev. Merrill R. Marisseau officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Oley was in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, tributes and fond memories visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com