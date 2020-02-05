|
|
?Mary Evelyn (Young) Scardina, age 76, of Wyomissing, PA entered eternal life on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Mary was born December 17, 1943 in Birmingham, AL to the late Morris Edward and Mary Gretchen (Canterbury) Young. Mary spent most of her working career as an office manager, working at Universal Machine & Engineering and eventually retiring from Reading Yarn. Through the years, she enjoyed traveling, playing tennis, golf and cribbage. Mary also had a great love for her cockatiel; ‘Albert’; her black bombay cat ‘Einstein’ and of course ‘Lizzy’ the calico cat. In addition to her parents, Mary was greeted in heaven by brother Morris Daniel Young, sister Margaret Young and nephew Jody Peacok. Mary’s spirit is carried on by husband, Vincent James Scardina, with whom she would have celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in March; daughter, Lisa Lock and her husband Michael Seidl, of Newark, DE; son, Kevin Lock and his wife Karin, of Racine, WI. Mary also leaves behind two grandchildren; Morgan and Evan Lock; and nieces and nephews, Stacy, Melinda, Mary Jane, Jamie, and James Stanley to cherish her memory. Funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton. The Scardina and Lock families will receive relatives and friends in St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 2810 St. Albans Dr., Reading, PA 19608, Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Funeral liturgy will commence at 11:00 a.m. with Father Thomas Bortz officiating. Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Columbus, OH at the convenience of Mary’s family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 US, https://www.berksarl.org/donations/one-time-donation/. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Scardina and Lock families.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020