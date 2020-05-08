Mary L. Filippini, 77, of Temple, passed away Wednesday, May 6th in her residence. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Martin Follmer and Beulah (Stout) Follmer. Mary graduated from Governor Mifflin High School. She was employed by Verizon in Allentown as a directory assistant operator. In earlier years she was employed by Shop Rite in Laureldale. Mary was an Avon representative for many years. She enjoyed cooking, watching game shows on TV, and she was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. Mary enjoyed playing Bingo. Surviving are two sons, Joey C. Filippini and wife Caroline Filippini of Temple and Gino Filippini and Peggy Hummel of Reading. There are three grandchildren, Joey Filippini, Jr., Logan Minnich, and Alyssa Hummel. She is predeceased by a brother, Martin Follmer, Jr. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 8 to May 10, 2020.