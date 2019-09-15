Home

St John Baptist De La Salle
420 Holland St
Shillington, PA 19607
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church
420 Holland Street
Shillington, PA
Mary (Lutsky) Firth


1932 - 2019
Mary (Lutsky) Firth Obituary

Mary Frances Firth, 87, of Cumru Township, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on September 12, 2019, at Berks Heim.

She is the wife of Joseph Charles Firth, her husband of 66 years. Born January 29, 1932, in Schuylkill County, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Bridget (McElvaney) Lutsky. Mary was a 1950 graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School.She was a member of St John Baptist de la

Salle Roman Catholic Church in Shillington for the past 59 years.

Surviving are her five children: Mary Jo, wife of Randy Lewis, of Gilbertsville; Elizabeth Firth, of Utah; Lisa, wife of Ronald Priar, of Birdsboro; Kathleen, wife of Keith Rhein, of West Lawn; and Bridget, wife of Marvin Crawl Jr., of Exeter Township. Also surviving are her 11 grand-children; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, at 10:30 a.m. at St John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, 420 Holland Street, Shillington, PA 19607. A

visitation will be held beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, 420 Holland Street, Shillington, PA 19607

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019
