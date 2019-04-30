Mary Christine (MacDougall) Flanagan, 88, of Douglassville, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Keystone Villa-Douglassville.

She was the wife of the late William

Flanagan.

Born in Boston, Mass., she was the only daughter of the late Michael and Mary (McArthur) MacDougall. Christine grew up in Dominion, Glace Bay, Nova Scotia and graduated from St. Joseph's Nursing School in 1952. Following graduation, she moved to Boston where she met her first husband, Frank Martin with whom she had six children.

She worked for many years as a registered nurse and

retired in 1994 as a nursing supervisor from Norristown State Hospital.

She was a devoted member of Immaculate Conception Church for 50 years where she sang in the choir. Christine loved to sing but the most important thing to her was spending time with her family.

Christine is survived by her children: Michelle, wife of Mark Yelenoc, Sean Martin, husband of Molly, Barbara, wife of Randall Romig, Frank Martin, husband of Lori,

Elizabeth, wife of David Cooner; grandchildren: Jennifer, wife of Kevin Hall, Christine Yelenoc, Andrea, wife of Christopher Mills, Mark Yelenoc, husband of Jenna, Scott, Alex and Julia Martin, Kenny Heller, husband of Jamie, Jeff Romig, husband of Madison, Matthew and Kathryn Romig, Jessica, wife of Andy Garcia, Jonathan Martin,

Abigail, Emily and Joseph Cooner, Michael, Brian,

Benjamin and Daniel Martin; great-grandchildren: Lauren and Nathan Hall, Alyssa, Ian and Addison Yelenoc, Joshua Mills, Hudson and Breslin Yelenoc, Jevin and Kaiden

Heller, Oliver Garcia, and another great-grandchild due in May; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Christine was predeceased by her son, Andrew Martin, in 2017, and by her brothers: Alex, John, Eddie, Duncan,

Cornelius and Dougald Francis MacDougall.

Special thanks to her caregiver Corynn Cusson and to the staff at Keystone Villa, especially Sabine who called her "My Lady." Visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 905 Chestnut Street, Douglassville, PA 19518. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in

Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will be in

Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Birdsboro.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

Immaculate Conception Church, address above. Lutz

Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



