Mary Ann Fogelman, 80, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, July 19, 2019.

She was born in Reading on April 16, 1939, a daughter of the late Emedio and Elizabeth Iezzi Castellucci. Mary was the companion of Richard Mohn. Mrs. Fogelman was a CNA at Berks Heim and St. Joseph Hospital, Reading, where she retired from.

Surviving in addition to her companion are children:

Michael E. Bacon Sr., husband of Patricia A. Bacon, Millersville; Mark E. Bacon Sr., husband of Brenda J. Bacon, Robesonia; Kelly L., wife of Brett A. Bosold, Lebanon; and Harold W. Bacon Jr., of Poconos; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren.

Mary was predeceased by her brother, Eugene Castellucci.

A memorial service will be held in the Clauser Funeral Home Inc., 116 N. Carpenter St, Schaefferstown, PA 17088 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation from 10:00a.m., until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St, Reading, PA, 19604. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon, is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com.



