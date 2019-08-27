|
Mary P. Fonte, 93, of Fleetwood, Pa., passed away Saturday, August 24, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading.
Mary was born in Coaldale, Pa., on
September 26, 1925, a daughter of the late Angeline (Colisimo) and Monte DeFebo.
She was the widow of Peter J. Fonte Sr., who predeceased her in 2017.
She loved cats, cooking, decorating and her family.
Mary is survived by two sons, David M. Fonte, of
Wernersville, Pa., and Peter J. Fonte Jr., husband of Monique (Debs), of Staten Island, N.Y.
Services are private at the convenience of family. She will be interred with her husband in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Animal Rescue League, P.O. Box 69,
Mohnton, PA, 19540.
Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA, 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 27, 2019