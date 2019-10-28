Home

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Mary B. (Milco) Gallagher, of Whitfield, passed away October 28, 2019, at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael D. Gallagher, who passed away on October 3, 1986. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Joseph G. and Elizabeth M. (Nemeth) Milco. Mary was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Reading. In her early years, she was employed by UGI. Then after raising her four kids, she returned to work at Knights of Columbus Insurance and Berks County Office of Aging. Mary volunteered much of her time at St. Ignatius Parish, in their food pantry, and St. Vincent DePaul Society and Holy Name High School Extravaganza. She is survived by four children: Michael J., husband of Andrea Gallagher, Wyomissing; Maureen E. Gallagher, Los Angeles, Calif.; James P., husband of Elizabeth Gallagher, Narberth, Pa.; and Susan G., wife of John A. Larkin Jr., Wyomissing. She is also survived by grandchildren: Alexandra Gallagher, Christopher Gallagher, Elizabeth Fey, Michael Fey, Bethey Gallagher, Denis Gallagher, Martin Gallagher, Kathryn Gallagher, Nolan Larkin, Nancy Larkin and Molly Larkin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ignatius R.C. Church Scholarship Fund, at the above address, or Berks Catholic High School Angels Fund, 955 E Wyomissing Blvd #1799, Reading, PA 19611. The contributions will provide tuition assistance for students in need. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is honored to serve the Gallagher family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
