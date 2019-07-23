Mary Lou Ginder, 81, of Shoemakersville Pa., passed away July 20, 2019, in the Manor Care, Laureldale, Pa.

She was the life partner of Earl DeVine Jr. for 45 years. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Carl Celmer and Ethel (Fredericks) Watt and stepfather Wallace Watt. She worked at the former Belann Manufacturing Co., Reading.

She is survived by a daughter, Debra A., wife of Jeff

Anderson Sr., Temple. Also surviving are her four sisters: Jackie Miccicke, of Lebanon; Donna Eisenhower, of West Lawn; Linda Berger, of Reading; and Rosemary Barrett, of Mohnton. She also has four grandsons: Rory, Justin, Jeffrey Jr. and Adam Anderson; and four great-grandchildren: Darien, Collin, Aniya and Sadie Anderson. Mary also had many nieces and nephews that she also loved very much.

She was predeceased by two sisters, Nancy Fenstermacher and Barbara Hessler; and a brother, Joseph Celmer.

Services will be held Thursday at 2:15 p.m., in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 1:30 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. Burial will be held in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Township. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



