Mary Godfrey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Bohner Godfrey, age 66, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 27, 2020. Mary was born April 1, 1954 in Reading, PA. to Agnes (nee Adams) and Jacob Bohner. She was predeceased by her son Christopher Mitchell. She is survived by her grandson Trevor Mitchell;and partner Bland Zimmermann as well as four sisters and 3 brothers. Graveside Service at Zion Mausoleum Lutheran Church at a later date. Condolences may be left at foleyfuneralhome.org .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved