Mary Bohner Godfrey, age 66, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 27, 2020. Mary was born April 1, 1954 in Reading, PA. to Agnes (nee Adams) and Jacob Bohner. She was predeceased by her son Christopher Mitchell. She is survived by her grandson Trevor Mitchell;and partner Bland Zimmermann as well as four sisters and 3 brothers. Graveside Service at Zion Mausoleum Lutheran Church at a later date. Condolences may be left at foleyfuneralhome.org .
Published in Reading Eagle from May 6 to May 10, 2020.