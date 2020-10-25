Mary Godfrey

Mary “Honey” Elsbeth (Goheen) Godfrey, 94 of Exeter Twp, Berks Co., PA, died on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Berkshire Center. Born February 27, 1926 in Monocacy, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Goheen and the late Ruth (Boone) Goheen. She was the widow of William H. Godfrey. She was a 1944graduate of Birdsboro High School and had been employed by Bachman Pretzel Company. Mary was a Phillies fan and loved music, especially county western. Mary was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Birdsboro, PA. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother, Milton Goheen, sister, Florence Smith. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N. Spruce Street, Birdsboro, PA, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM with the Rev. James T. Farnsworth officiating. Interment will be in Birdsboro Cemetery, Birdsboro, PA. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mark's Lutheran Church Memorial Endowment Fund, 5 Brooke Manor Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



