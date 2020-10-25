1/
Mary Godfrey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary “Honey” Elsbeth (Goheen) Godfrey, 94 of Exeter Twp, Berks Co., PA, died on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Berkshire Center. Born February 27, 1926 in Monocacy, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Goheen and the late Ruth (Boone) Goheen. She was the widow of William H. Godfrey. She was a 1944graduate of Birdsboro High School and had been employed by Bachman Pretzel Company. Mary was a Phillies fan and loved music, especially county western. Mary was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Birdsboro, PA. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother, Milton Goheen, sister, Florence Smith. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N. Spruce Street, Birdsboro, PA, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM with the Rev. James T. Farnsworth officiating. Interment will be in Birdsboro Cemetery, Birdsboro, PA. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mark's Lutheran Church Memorial Endowment Fund, 5 Brooke Manor Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dengler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved