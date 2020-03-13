Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
223 Peach St
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Graeff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Graeff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Graeff Obituary
Mary L. Graeff, 75, of Leesport passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Laurel Center Tilden Twp., surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Donald L. Graeff, Leesport. They were married October 27, 1996 and celebrated 23 years of marriage. Born in Wytheville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Fred L. and Margaret V. (Patton) Crigger. She was a member of Kingdom Hall, Shoemakersville. She held many jobs throughout her life but worked at Quaker Maid Kitchens, Leesport, the longest. Surviving in addition to her husband is a daughter, Robin R. wife of Paul J. Miseyko, Muhlenberg Twp.; a granddaughter, Desirae R. Miseyko; two sisters, her twin sister, Margaret (Crigger) Eberly, York; and Fran (Crigger) Sherman, Taneytown, Md.; and her loyal companions, Scruffy and Bear. She was predeceased by her daughter, Fay R. DeMarco; and her ex-husband, John C. Brown. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -