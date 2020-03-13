|
Mary L. Graeff, 75, of Leesport passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Laurel Center Tilden Twp., surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Donald L. Graeff, Leesport. They were married October 27, 1996 and celebrated 23 years of marriage. Born in Wytheville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Fred L. and Margaret V. (Patton) Crigger. She was a member of Kingdom Hall, Shoemakersville. She held many jobs throughout her life but worked at Quaker Maid Kitchens, Leesport, the longest. Surviving in addition to her husband is a daughter, Robin R. wife of Paul J. Miseyko, Muhlenberg Twp.; a granddaughter, Desirae R. Miseyko; two sisters, her twin sister, Margaret (Crigger) Eberly, York; and Fran (Crigger) Sherman, Taneytown, Md.; and her loyal companions, Scruffy and Bear. She was predeceased by her daughter, Fay R. DeMarco; and her ex-husband, John C. Brown. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020