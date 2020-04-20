|
Mary J. (Stearns) Grey , 97, went home to be with The Lord on April 10, 2020, at Manor Care in West Reading, Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard E. Gray, on April 27, 2018. They would have shared 70 years of marriage on August 21, 2018. Born in Bellmyer, Pennsylvania on March 28, 1923, the third of eleven children born to Williams C. and Edna M. (Spencer) Stearns. Mary received her education in the Reading School District, graduating from Reading Senior High School. Mary spent most of her working life as a domestic worker, after which she worked as a nursing assistant for Reading Hospital and Medical Center and then as a lunch aid for the Reading School District at Lauer’s Park Elementary School, retiring from them both. Mary was a lifelong member of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church where she served on the usher board, was chairwoman of women’s day, as well as other areas involving the church. Mary was a former member and past daughter ruler of Mary Alice Temple #108 I.B.P.O.E., former member of Sarah Jackson Chapter #74 Order of Eastern Star, and former member of Reading Hospital Women’s Auxiliary. Along with her parents, Mary was predeceased by her 4 sisters Vanessa, Beatrice, Edith and Augustine and 4 brothers William, James, Charles and Marcus. Mary is survived by her sister, Gloria Marr, and brother, Kermit Stern, both of Reading. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her extended church family. Burial was held on April 15, 2020 at Berks County Memorial Gardens Professional Service by Ervina White Beauford Funeral Service PC 1133 E. High Street Pottstown, Pa. 19464 (610) 327-4546
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020