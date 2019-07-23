Mary M. Hammes, 82, passed away at the Lutheran Home at Topton, Monday, July 22, 2019.

She and her husband lived in Green Hills, Robeson Township, for almost 50 years. Born in Birdsboro, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Stella (Golis) Harcar. Mary was a member of the Church of St. Benedict, Mohnton. She graduated Mt. Penn High School in 1955.

Mary was employed by the Twin Valley School District as an aide up until her retirement. She loved working with her students and remembered them fondly. She loved her family most of all and took enormous pride in them.

In addition to her husband, Donald E., she is survived by her children: Margaret M., wife of Walter Saylor, Mt. Penn; Joseph E., husband of Elisa B., Fleetwood; and Jennifer A., wife of Robert Miller, Mt Penn. There are two sisters, Dorothy (Harcar) Straka, Birdsboro, and Stella (Harcar) Richards, Fleetwood.

Mary was predeceased by two brothers, Andrew Harcar, Willow Grove, and James Harcar, Mt Penn.

She is survived by five grandchildren: Andrew and Matthew Saylor, Nathan Hammes, and Catherine and Gavin Miller.

Funeral Mass, Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Church of St. Benedict, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton, PA 19540. A viewing will be held prior to Mass at 9:30 at St. Benedicts. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Rd, Reading, PA 19605.

Contributions may be made to the at https://alz.org, or the Cystic Fibrosis Fund of Berks County, Berks County Community Foundation, 237 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



