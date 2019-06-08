Mary Christine (DeWees) Harris, 64, passed away peacefully in Tower Health Reading Hospital, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

She was the loving wife of Christopher "Chris" Nicholas Harris, of Mohrsville. The couple married October 3, 1998. Born in Reading on November 17, 1954, Mary was a daughter of the late Wayne and Violet (Green) DeWees. Mary was a 1973 Reading High School graduate and went on to be licensed in cosmetology and computer programming at BTI. She was a proud member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek

Orthodox Church where she enjoyed studying theology.

Mary was still working for BARTA Bus Company. When she became ill, she had been with the company for 4 1/2 years. Prior to that she was employed for 12 years with UGI and for several years with Brentwood Industries.

She believed in living life to the fullest and was a member of the Maytown Sport Parachute Club and loved riding on her Honda Shadow with her husband, Chris. Mary enjoyed fishing and hunting. She was a lifetime member of the

National Rifle Association and enjoyed target shooting. She loved cooking and doing anything crafty. Mary is known for her love of family. She delighted in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, even dressing up as the Easter Bunny!

In addition to her husband, Chris, Mary is survived by two daughters, Raylene Marie (Jones) Velazquez, of

Reinholds; and Kristy Rae Jones, of Shillington; four grandchildren: Ashley R. Velazquez, Breanna R. (Velazquez) Schade and her husband, Caleb, Casimir L. Wright and her husband, Clinton Evans, and Anthony R. Brown.

Also surviving are four great-grandchildren: Clay Evans, Caiden Evans, Nicolette Pfeiffenberger and Harper Andes; a brother, Gary DeWees; and a sister, Sherry "Jeri" (DeWees) Ortiz and her husband, Steve.

She is predeceased by her parents; a brother, Irvin "Weazie" Green; and two sisters, Emily " Toot" (Green) Hoffert and Neva "Tink" (DeWees) Knarr.

A funeral service for Mary will be at 11:00 a.m., on

Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd.,

Reading, PA 19611 with her priest, Rev. Fr. Thomas L. Pappalas, as celebrant. Family and friends are invited to a viewing in the church on Tuesday from 9 to 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be in Fairview (Belleman's) Cemetery,

Mohrsville. Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Downtown, is honored to serve Mary and her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , c/o Donation Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Fond Memories and online condolences may be made at www.TheoCAuman.com.



