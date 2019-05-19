Mary G. (Gehret) Harter, 81, of Sinking Spring, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at home.

Born in Hamburg, she was the daughter of the late Lester L. and Florence D. Gehret.

She was the loving wife of Thomas W. Harter.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters, Robin L. Kline, widow of John A. Kline, of Grantville; Sally J. James, wife of Jeffrey N. James, of Shoemakersville; stepson, Paul V. Harter, of Pittsburgh; stepson, Robert T. Harter, husband of Denise Harter, of Ephrata; and

stepdaughter, Marie L. Simon, wife of Donald Simon, of Whitfield. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mary graduated from Perry High School in 1955 and

attended Ursinus College for one year. She then worked as a service representative for Bell Atlantic/Verizon retiring in 1993 after 30 years of service. Animals were her passion. She volunteered at the Humane Society of Berks County where they called her "Monday Mary" due to her steady commitment of volunteering each Monday.

Internment at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Bean Funeral Homes and

Crematory, 3825 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



