Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Brennan) Heckman.

Mary C. Heckman, 84, formerly of Hamburg, passed away, Thursday, February 21, 2019, surrounded by her

wonderful care providers in Providence Place, Pottsville.

She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth C. "Gabby" Heckman. Born in McAdoo, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Bonner) Brennan.

Mary was employed as a machine operator for many years at various knitting mills throughout the Hamburg area. She was an active member of St. Mary Roman

Catholic Church, Hamburg, where she also participated in St. Mary's Women's Guild, and of course performing her

favorite pastime of gardening which she was often

witnessed to be doing at the church late in the evening.

Mary is survived by three children: Mary Therese, wife of Patrick Grob; Timothy Heckman, husband of Bernadette, Athens, Ga.; and Tamera, wife of Sumner Bossler,

Rockville, Md.; three grandchildren: Adam and Shea

Heckman, and Lena Bossler; and four siblings: Jackie Brennan, Fargo, N.D.; Thomas Brennan, McAdoo;

Rosemary Brennan, California; and Helene Brennan,

Pocono Area, also survive her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary Roman

Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Rd, Hamburg, PA 19526.

Burial will follow in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the Mass in the church from 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a , or simply do a random act of kindness for someone else in Mary's honor.

Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home is in charge of

arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.



