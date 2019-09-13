|
|
Mary A. (Strohecker) Hensley, 89, of Shillington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of the late Orville L. Hensley, who passed away on August 12, 1998.
Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late
Katheryn Gensemer, who raised her, along with her
husband, Harry Gensemer.
Mary loved vacationing at Chincoteague Island and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed animals and was an avid reader.
Mary is survived by her daughters: Kathleen S.
Weinhold; Barbara G. Youndt; Sharon, wife of Dennis Seyler; JoEllen M., wife of Larry Sterner; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her son, Larry S.; and daughter, Shelley A. Hensley.
Services are private. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019