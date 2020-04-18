|
Mary Ann (Mulholland) Hitchens, age 99, of 3626 Ridgeway Street, Laureldale, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at ManorCare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania. Mary was born in Reading, Pennsylvania on February 2, 1921. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Reading, Pennsylvania. Mary was a beloved mother, grandmother, and caretaker who easily lent a helping hand to family and neighbors. She was known for her home cooked meals, especially her chicken pot pie and pot roast. As a nonagenarian born on Groundhog Day, Mary lived through Prohibition, The Great Depression, WWI and WWII, the Dust Bowl, black & white to color tv, the first man in space, 9/11, the Internet, and cell phones. All these experiences shaped her perspective on life and focus on family. Family and friends turned to Mary for life advice during challenging times. Mary married Edward Hitchens and had six children, in addition to two children from her previous marriage. Mary is survived by her sons Donald Casantini of Springfield, Pennsylvania, Walter Hitchens and wife Cindy of Muhlenberg, Pennsylvania, Robert Hitchens and wife Carol of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania, and daughters Margaret Ann All of Reading, Pennsylvania, Lillian Sensenig and husband Robert of The Villages Florida, Elizabeth Hughes and husband Robert of Womelsdorf, Pennsylvania, Nancy Frymoyer and husband William of Cross, South Carolina, and numerous grand and great, and great-great grandchildren and extended family. She is predeceased by her husband, Edward Hitchens and their son Elwin Hitchens. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to ManorCare for their compassionate care of Mary. Services and burial at Forest Hills Memorial Park will be private. The love and memories of Mary will live in our hearts forever, as well as her lasting influence on generations of her family and friends. We will always miss you. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Temple is honored to serve the Hitchens family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020