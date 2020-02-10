Home

Mary J. (Fick) Keller, 79, of Alsace Township, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Robert C. Keller, Sr., who passed away on September 27, 1994. Born in Alsace Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul O. Fick and Helen C. (Manwiller) Fick. She enjoyed visiting her camp, quilting, fishing, rug hooking and sewing. Mary worked as a knitter most of her life in various capacities at multiple locations. Surviving are her children: Deborah A. Readinger (Kermit), Bethel, Robin Wicks (Bill), Bethel, Robert C., Jr., Alsace Township; loving grandchildren: Robert, Jarett, Matthew, Derrick, Amy and Shannon; sibilings: Nancy, Ruth, Elsie, David, Danny, Leonard, Ralph, Barry, Benji; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son Craig D. Noll.; and siblings: Alfred, Robert, Barbara. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Spies-Zion Cemetery, Alsace Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 3893 Adler Place, Ste. 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
