Mary J. Thomsin Mary J. Thomsin, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, of Lake Drive, Pottsville, Pennsylvania passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Ctr. in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania at the age of 77 years. Born Monday, December 14, 1942 in Allentown Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Harry and Gladys (Bollinger) Fields. Surviving are; husband, Rene Thomsin; daughter, Lisa Gross and her husband James of Jonestown; step-son, Sean Thomsin of Topton; sister, Dianne Conrad; grand children, Travis, Dylan, Dalton; great grandchild, Messiah. A graduate of Kutztown High School, Mary worked in the textile Industry before working for Kutztown University as a cafeteria aide from which she retired. Mary enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family. Private arrangements entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of 655 East Broad Street Tamaqua, Pennsylvania 18252. (570) 668-2550 Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
