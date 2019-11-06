Home

Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc
910 Chestnut St
Reading, PA 19602
(610) 373-4653
Mary J. Wloczewski, 93, of West Lawn, passed away November 3, 2019, in Berks Heim. Her husband, George C. Wloczewski, passed away in 2006. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late John J. and Anna V. (Ondovcin) Kalina. Mary was employed for the Berkshire Knitting Mills and May’s Sandwhich Shop before retirement. She had also worked for St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, where she was a current member. She is survived by a son, David G. Wloczewski, of Sinking Spring; and by two grandsons, David Spease-Wloczewski, husband of Rochelle Snyder, and Michael Spease-Wloczewski; and a great-granddaughter, Rebecca Snyder. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of St. George at Gethsemane Cemetery. Burial will follow. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., Reading, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
