Mary Jane Carley
1926 - 2020
Mary Jane (Marbarger) Carley Mary Jane (Marbarger) Carley, 93, died September 16, 2020 in her Shillington residence. She was the wife of Homer A. Carley, whom she married April 16, 1949. Born in Reading, PA on November 2, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Harold C. Marbarger Sr., and Dorothy V. (Sturm) Marbarger. Mary Jane was a 1945 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and Reading Business Institute. She loved to read and travel, especially with family to the Outer Banks and Florida. Mary Jane is also survived by two children: Kathleen A., wife of Michael Gyomber of Wyomissing and Dennis H., husband of Pamela J. (Zellers) Carley of Mohnton. She was the grandmother to three grandchildren: Steven M., husband of Laura (VanDerKnokke) Gyomber of Wyomissing; Matthew S., husband of Nicole (Stoyer) Carley of Kenhorst and Eric J., husband of Meghan E. (Snavely) Carley of Ephrata and a great grandmother to 5 great grandchildren: Caden, Aubrey, Kaylee, Braeden and Nicolas. Mary Jane was the oldest sister to five siblings: Margaret A. Oxenreider (Deceased); Marjorie L., widow of Ernest Ernst of Laureldale; Harold C. Marbarger, Jr., (Deceased); James P. Marbarger (Deceased) and Marie K., wife of William Adam of Muhlenberg Township. Services will be held privately. Burial will be in Laureldale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mifflin Community Library, 6 Philadelphia Avenue, Shillington, PA 19607. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
