Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
View Map
Mary Jane (McGowan) Hoffman

Mary Jane (McGowan) Hoffman Obituary

Mary Jane (McGowan) Hoffman, 86,

formerly of Geigertown, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Reading Hospital.

Born in Geigertown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Sarah (McGowan)

Hoffman. She was the widow of Carl W. Hoffman. Mary Jane was a nurse's aide for many years at Zerbe Sister's Nursing Center before retiring. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Geigertown, Pa.

Surviving Mary Jane is 1 son, David R., husband of Inez Jacobs; and 6 grandchildren: Edwin, Treva, Kasey, Isaiah, Jason and Verlin.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA 19508. A viewing will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Interment will in St. Paul's UM Church Cemetery in

Geigertown, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's UM Church, P.O. Box 6, Geigertown, PA 19523.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019
