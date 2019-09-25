|
|
Mary Jane (McGowan) Hoffman, 86,
formerly of Geigertown, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Reading Hospital.
Born in Geigertown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Sarah (McGowan)
Hoffman. She was the widow of Carl W. Hoffman. Mary Jane was a nurse's aide for many years at Zerbe Sister's Nursing Center before retiring. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Geigertown, Pa.
Surviving Mary Jane is 1 son, David R., husband of Inez Jacobs; and 6 grandchildren: Edwin, Treva, Kasey, Isaiah, Jason and Verlin.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA 19508. A viewing will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Interment will in St. Paul's UM Church Cemetery in
Geigertown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's UM Church, P.O. Box 6, Geigertown, PA 19523.
Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019