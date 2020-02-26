Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Leisey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Leisey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Leisey Obituary
Mary Jane Leisey, 85, formerly of West Lawn, passed away on February 24, 2020 at Country Meadows of Wyomissing. Born in Spring Twp., she was the daughter of the late John C. and Edna (Shirk) Schell. Mary Jane was a 1953 graduate of Wilson High School. She went on to attend the Reading Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated in 1956. Mary worked for 35 years at The Reading Hospital and Medical Center as an obstetrical nurse, retiring in 1996. She was a member of West Lawn United Methodist Church and the West Lawn Woman’s Club. Mary volunteered for 15 years at the New Journey Clothing Center of Reading. She will be remembered for her enjoyment of bowling, reading, and gardening. She was predeceased by her daughter: Barbara J. Hoover. She is survived by her daughter: Denise A. Weida, widow of Robert W. of Perkasie. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Matthew S. Farr, husband of Erin of Sinking Spring, Brigit A. Larsen, wife of Eric of Rockville, MD, and Rebecca Weida of Perkasie; great-grandchildren: Konnor and Bryce Farr and Hannah Larsen; brother: Harold Schell, husband of Gladys of Rochester, MI. Funeral Services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00AM. The family will receive friends and relatives from 10-11:00AM. Inurnment will follow the service at St. John Hain’s Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Journey Clothing Center, 138 S.6th St., Reading, PA 19602. Bean Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangement; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -