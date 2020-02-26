|
Mary Jane Leisey, 85, formerly of West Lawn, passed away on February 24, 2020 at Country Meadows of Wyomissing. Born in Spring Twp., she was the daughter of the late John C. and Edna (Shirk) Schell. Mary Jane was a 1953 graduate of Wilson High School. She went on to attend the Reading Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated in 1956. Mary worked for 35 years at The Reading Hospital and Medical Center as an obstetrical nurse, retiring in 1996. She was a member of West Lawn United Methodist Church and the West Lawn Woman’s Club. Mary volunteered for 15 years at the New Journey Clothing Center of Reading. She will be remembered for her enjoyment of bowling, reading, and gardening. She was predeceased by her daughter: Barbara J. Hoover. She is survived by her daughter: Denise A. Weida, widow of Robert W. of Perkasie. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Matthew S. Farr, husband of Erin of Sinking Spring, Brigit A. Larsen, wife of Eric of Rockville, MD, and Rebecca Weida of Perkasie; great-grandchildren: Konnor and Bryce Farr and Hannah Larsen; brother: Harold Schell, husband of Gladys of Rochester, MI. Funeral Services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00AM. The family will receive friends and relatives from 10-11:00AM. Inurnment will follow the service at St. John Hain’s Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Journey Clothing Center, 138 S.6th St., Reading, PA 19602. Bean Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangement; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020