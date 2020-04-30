Mary Jane (Bechtel) Mosser Mary Jane (Bechtel) Mosser, 87, formerly of Oley, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Country Meadows, Wyomissing. She was the wife of the late William F. Mosser, who passed away July 23, 2019. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul J. and Florence (Kiehl) Bethtel. Mary Jane was not an adventurous person but was the first family member to purchase a snow mobile. Mary Jane loved traveling with her sister and brother in law to visit lighthouses down south and visiting Jekyll Island. Her favorite trip was to Yellowstone National Park in 1976, where she and her husband enjoyed snowmobiling. She loved dogs, horses and Nascar, especially Bill Elliott. Mary Jane worked at the Oley Legion Diner and the Oley IGA. She was a very nurturing person, leaving jobs to take care of family members in need.Mary Jane is survived by her daughter Bonnie Maurer wife of Terrance, Alsace Twp., and grandson Jesse husband of Allison, Fleetwood. She is predeceased by her sister Anna Mae Lengel and brother Harold P. Bechtel, Sr. A private graveside service will be held at Aulenbach Cemetery. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visitwww.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.