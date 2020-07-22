Mary Jane (Hrisko) Salen Mary Jane (Hrisko) Salen also known as Mamaw to her grandchildren, 97, of Leesport, passed away on July 20, 2020 in her residence three days after her birthday. She was born July 17, 1923, in Mahanoy City to the late Theodore and Mary (Richardson) Hreshko. She was the wife of the late Bernard (Jack) Salen. Mary Jane lived in Frackville before entering St. Joseph Nursing School. As an RN, she worked at the Reading Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital. She was a member of St. Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church. Family time was the highlight of her life ranging from teaching the Family to play Pinochle, gathering at holidays and going to the cabin. She is known for being a great “COOKER”. She enjoyed arts and crafts and sewing. She is survived by her children; Robin wife of Glenn Richardson of Danville, Troy A. husband of Kristen Salen of Leesport and Mark H. Salen significant other of Jill Tordonato of Bernville. Grandchildren; Jed and Lance Richardson, Dana (Richardson) Rubin wife of Adam Rubin, Reese Salen and Shyanne Salen and great grandchildren; Jack Rubin. She will be greatly missed by all of her family. Mary Jane is predeceased by all of her siblings; she was the last survivor of seven children. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary Jane’s name to the Penn State (St. Joseph’s) College of Nursing at nursing.psu.edu
. Services will be private at the convenience of the family due to the current situations of COVID 19. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
