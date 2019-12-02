|
|
Mary Jane (Adams) Schmehl, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Rittenhouse Village, Muhlenberg Township. Born on her parents’ farm in the Hamlet of Berkley, Ontelaunee Township, she was a daughter of the late Curtis H. and Annie R. (Brossman) Adam. She was married for 52 years to Leon G. Schmehl, who passed in 2014. Mary Jane was a 1951 graduate of the former Ontelaunee High School, Leesport, Pa., and worked for 35 years in various positions, including the mail room and office at Western Electric/AT&T/Lucent, before retiring in 1994. She was an extremely giving woman who would do everything possible to help those in need. Mary Jane loved the simple things in life: her family, going out for dinner, especially for seafood, and antiquing with her sister, Florence, and grandson, Collin. She was a weekly patron at the Fairgrounds Farmers Market, where she met with many friends for breakfast before shopping and built wonderful relationships. She was a caring wife, mother and grandmother. Mary Jane will be deeply missed by all those fortunate enough to have known her. Mary Jane was a lifelong member of Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, Kutztown. She is survived by her step-son, Richard “Rudy” Schmehl, husband of Roberta, Ontelaunee Township; four grandchildren: Brian and Brent, Peru, Indiana; and Courtney and Collin, Reading, Pa.; her sisters, Florence Bertolet and Sarah Heckman; and her brother, Jacob B. Adams. The Schmehl family would like to thank the staffs from Compassus Hospice Care and Rittenhouse Village for their kind-heartedness and care of Mary Jane these past months. A Celebration of Mary Jane’s life will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, with interment to follow at Laureldale Cemetery. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service, from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m., at the funeral home. While flowers are welcome, donations in Mary Jane’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at . Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019