Mary Jane Gehris Shunk, 93, of

Pottstown, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Phoenixville Hospital.

Born in Mulhenberg, she was the

daughter of the late Clarence and Catherine Shover Gehris; and the wife of the late

Robert J. Shunk, with whom she shared 57 years of

marriage before his death in 2002.

Mary Jane was a 1943 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. She was an active member of St. Peters Lutheran Church, Pottstown, where she was formerly the choir

director. Mary Jane taught piano lessons for many years. She was a member of the Lutheran Synod, Chesmont

Music Association and gave lectures for Weight Watchers.

Mary Jane is survived by her two sons, Alan Shunk and his wife, Leesa, of Royersford; and Mike Shunk and his wife, Diane, of Pottstown; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Nancy Keller, of Fleetwood.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Jane was predeceased by her son, Larry R. Shunk; and sister, Kathleen Sharp.

Mary Jane's funeral services will be held Wednesday,

July 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Peters Lutheran Church, 564 Glasgow St., Pottstown. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park,

Pottstown.

Memorials in Mary Jane's honor may be made to St.

Peters Lutheran Church, 564 Glasgow Street, Pottstown, PA 19464 or to Seasons Hospice, 140 Nutt Road,

Phoenixville, PA 19460.

Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online

condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com.



