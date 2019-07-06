Jean Wolfe, of Exeter Township, passed away Wednesday, July 3, at the Reading Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was 69 years old. Jean was born in Reading on

September 21, 1949, to Leon Herb and Mary Jane (Leinbach) Snyder. After graduating from Muhlenberg High School, Jean received a bachelor's degree from

Kutztown College and a master's degree from Temple

University.

Jean worked for the United States Courts as a probation and parole officer in Chicago, Miami and Philadelphia.

After retiring in early 2000, Jean spent much of her time traveling, principally in Europe and especially in Italy.

Jean is survived by her husband, Timothy Wolfe; her

sister, Marcia Krempasanka, of Monkton, Maryland; her brothers, Thomas Snyder, of Navarre, Florida; and Robert Snyder, of Tucson, Arizona; and her beloved cats, Prissy and Darcy.

Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to the

Animal Rescue League.

