Sr. Mary Joseph Hasson, CPS (Mary Therse Hasson) died at Holy Family Manor on March 25, 2020. Mary Therese Hasson was born on July 26, 1930 of immigrant parents (James and Evelyn) both deceased. Born and raised in New York, she was the eldest of three girls, and was proud of her Irish heritage. She is survived by one sister, Margaret, and many nieces and nephews. On January 30, 1950, Sr. Mary Joseph entered the Congregation of the Missionary Sisters of the Precious Blood in Princeton New Jersey; and made her First Profession on May 24, 1952. That same year, she was on the way to the Motherhouse in Holland and eventually to South Africa. Sister did her nurses’ training at St. Mary’s Hospital, Mariannhill, South Africa. She completed her training and made Final Profession in 1955. Sister Mary Joseph was missioned in Mt. Frere Hospital where she served the people and taught in the Nursing School. On returning to the United States in 1962 she served at Holy Manor for the next twenty years. She also was missioned at different times to Canada and to the Provincial House Community in Shillington, PA. Sr. Mary Joseph spent her life caring for the elderly, sick and infirm. The last two years, Sister had been a resident at Holy Family Manor – the very place she gave so much of her life and service. Although her physical decline brought suffering, her true anguish was her never lessening desire to go back home – to Precious Blood Convent in Shillington. Sister was brought home on the evening of March 25 and her funeral and burial were on March 27, 2020 at Precious Blood Convent. Present were the sisters of her community - the Missionary Sisters of the Precious Blood. A memorial Service for Family and Friends will be held when the Pandemic is over. The Sisters express their gratitude for all the prayer support and expressed condolences. They also give their thanks to Mr. Klee and the Klee Funeral Home for their compassionate care and accompaniment. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020