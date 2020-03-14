Home

Mary K. Leazier Obituary
Mary K. Leazier, 94 of Reading, passed away on March 13th in the Mifflin Center, Cumru Twp. She was the wife of the late Lawrence E. Leazier, Sr. Born in Reading, PA., she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Antonina (Zeglan) Kuzniar. Mary was predeceased by a daughter Marie. Surviving are her two sons, Lawrence Leazier, Exeter Twp., PA, Charles Leazier, Fleetwood, PA; 6 grandchildren; 2 Great Grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:30 AM in the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading, followed by a graveside service at Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. Msgr. John J. Grabish, officiating. Online memories may be shared at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading has charge of arrangements. t
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
