Mary A. Keene, 88, passed away April 6, 2019, in her Reading residence.

Born in Smoketown, she was the daughter of the late Attrenis T. and Lydia J. (Miller) Zook. She was employed by Walmart as a

retail clerk. In her earlier years she was

employed by Pomeroy's as a cosmetic clerk. Mary was an avid music and art lover. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her three children: Jerry D., husband of Annmarie Keene, Manheim; Dawn S. Keene, N.M.; and Robin K. Keene, Birdsboro. She is also survived by her three siblings: Rev. Robert D. Zook, Fla.; Dorothy Zeiset, Fla.; and Virginia Shepherd, Ala.

Mary was predeceased by three siblings: Gordon Miller Zook, Bette Zimmerman and Joann Keene.

Memorial service will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Burial will be private at the

convenience of the family.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements.




