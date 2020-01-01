|
Mary E. “Betty” Kintzer, 89, of Shillington, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at 4:00 a.m. in her residence. She was the wife of the late Harry J. “Bud” Kintzer who passed away April 10, 2001. Born in Reading she was the daughter of the late Daniel W. and Kathryn P. (Klinesmith) Stricker. Mrs. Kintzer was graduate of Reading High School and was a member of Wyomissing Church of the Brethren where she was a former member of Church Board, Youth Group Leader and Deacon. She was a psychiatric aide at Wernersville State Hospital; a folder at Penndale Knitting Mills and a cafeteria aide in the Wilson School District. Mrs. Kintzer is survived by her children Larry Earl Benevit, husband of Linda Benevit of Wernersville; David M. Kintzer, husband of Dana Kintzer of The Villages, FL and Deborah A. Kintzer, loving companion of Dale A. Sarig of Wyomissing. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jeff Benevit, husband of Eva Benevit of Tavares, FL; Kyle Benevit, husband of Kristin Benevit of Chambersburg, PA; Dennis Kintzer, husband of Kristen Kintzer of Mohnton; Corey Kintzer, husband of Ashley Kintzer of Austin, TX; Traci Maddox of El Sobrante, CA; Sherri Walters-Alvarez, wife of Noel Alvarez of West Lawn; Jennifer Jacobs-Hornberger, wife of Adam Hornberger of Wyomissing and her great grandchildren Taylor; Logan; Danielle; Derek; Samuel; Stacey; Aiden; Ariella; Jadelyn; Mia; Marissa; Tayden. Mrs. Kintzer is also survived by her sister Lori Broadbelt of Robesonia. Memorial Service will be held in Wyomissing Church of the Brethren, 2200 State Hill Road, Wyomissing, PA 19610, Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Reverend Jan Glass King will officiate. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family in Laureldale Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive relatives and friends in Wyomissing Church of the Brethren Monday 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Wyomissing Church of the Brethren Memorial Fund at the above address in memory of Mrs. Mary E. “Betty” Kintzer. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020