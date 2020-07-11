Mary Lambert

Mary R. Lambert, 71, of Upper Bern Twp., passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of Arthur R. Lambert. They were married November 25, 1972 and celebrated 47 years of marriage. Born in Hazelton, she was the daughter of the late John and Verna (Sterrick) Pavlick. She graduated from Manville High School (New Jersey) in 1967. Mary worked most recently as a hostess at IHOP in Hillsborough, NJ for 7 years until retiring in 1993. She was previously a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Manville, and was a life member of Hillsborough Volunteer Fire Company #2 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed attending NASCAR races for over 30 years. Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters: Jennifer M. (Lambert) Astorinl, wife of Brian; and JoAnne C. Lambert, both of Manville; seven grandchildren: Veronica, Jared, Matthew, Nicholas, Hunter, Amanda, and Nova. She is also survived by a brother: John Pavlick, husband of Alberta, New Hampshire. She was predeceased by a son: John R. Lambert, died March 25, 2019. Funeral Services will be held today, Monday, July 13, 2020 at 3:00 pm from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. A viewing will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 pm in the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com