Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
(610) 921-2225
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lineaweaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Merker) Lineaweaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (Merker) Lineaweaver Obituary

Mary Jean (Merker) Lineaweaver, 84, of Blandon, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Penn State Health-St. Joseph Medical Center, with her loving family by her side.

Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late

Harry G. and Mary E. (McFadden) Merker.

She was predeceased by two husbands, Parke Klopp Jr., in 1969 and John Lineaweaver, in 2010.

A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and

great-grandmother, Mary Jean worked at the Turkey Hill in Blandon.

She is survived by her four children: Sharon, wife of

Raleigh, Gordonsville, Va., Frank Klopp, Blandon, David Klopp, Gordonsville, VA, and Donna Klopp, Blandon;

stepdaughter Lynn, wife of Terry Scheidt, Blandon; and

numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a stepson, Gary Lineaweaver.

Memorial services for Mary Jean are private at the

convenience of the family. Kuhn Funeral Home &

Crematory Inc., Temple is handling arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now