|
|
Mary Jean (Merker) Lineaweaver, 84, of Blandon, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Penn State Health-St. Joseph Medical Center, with her loving family by her side.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late
Harry G. and Mary E. (McFadden) Merker.
She was predeceased by two husbands, Parke Klopp Jr., in 1969 and John Lineaweaver, in 2010.
A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and
great-grandmother, Mary Jean worked at the Turkey Hill in Blandon.
She is survived by her four children: Sharon, wife of
Raleigh, Gordonsville, Va., Frank Klopp, Blandon, David Klopp, Gordonsville, VA, and Donna Klopp, Blandon;
stepdaughter Lynn, wife of Terry Scheidt, Blandon; and
numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a stepson, Gary Lineaweaver.
Memorial services for Mary Jean are private at the
convenience of the family. Kuhn Funeral Home &
Crematory Inc., Temple is handling arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019